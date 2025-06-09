Green light for India-Fiji Super Specialty Hospital

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Government of India has been given the go-ahead to build a new 100-bed super specialty hospital in Fiji.

Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding, allowing India to design, build, and operate the facility.

The Ministry of Health will lead the project on Fiji’s behalf.

The hospital, expected to be built in the Central Division, will provide advanced medical services, with a strong focus on cardiac care, serving patients in Fiji and across the Pacific.

