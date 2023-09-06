Grace Road obtains court order to stop deportation

Grace Road Group in Fiji obtained a court order late last night to forbid the removal of Acting President, Sung Jin Lee and Num Suk Choo.

The Court order also forbids the removal of President Daniel Kim and other remaining members.

Kim has this evening spoken against the removal of two of his members Byeongjoon Lee and Beomseop Shin from Fiji.

Kim adds they have further instructed their lawyers to take active steps to review the process undertaken by the Police and Immigration, which they believe is heavy-handed and subject to legal challenge.

He claims that following the statement by Fiji’s Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua today, concerning the six members of the Group who have been the target of removal, they’ve been bombarded with questions from many business associates, colleagues and well-wishers.

He agrees two members Lee and Shin were removed from Fiji last night.

However, Kim claims they had no prior knowledge and/or information about the removal process and are genuinely surprised by the sudden stance by the Police and the Immigration Department.

“We hold the highest regard for compliance with all laws and regulations, including those governing immigration in Fiji. We take these matters extremely seriously, and we have at all times wholeheartedly cooperated with the authorities to ensure that investigations are both comprehensive and impartial!”

Kim further adds that they understand this investigation and removal process may raise concerns and questions among their local family members, customers, partners, and the community at large.

“I want to assure you that our commitment to transparent and responsible action remains unwavering. We are dedicated to maintaining open lines of communication and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.”

Kim says they are collaborating with their legal counsel to ensure that their local family members are treated fairly and in strict accordance with the law during the investigation.

Meanwhile, Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua told FBC News this evening that is he unaware of the new Court Order obtained by Grace Road to prevent Kim and others from leaving our shores.

Tikoduadua has confirmed that he had signed the order to send all seven members back to South Korea and by doing so Fiji is fulfilling its international obligation.

He claims that Kim is trying to find excuses to stay in Fiji but the government’s position is clear.

Tikoduadua also confirmed to FBC News that they will appeal the Court Order which Grace Road claims to have obtained.

The seven individuals on the deportation list are employed by Grace Road and are subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The red notices were published in July 2018 by INTERPOL referring to these individuals as fugitives wanted for prosecution.

The Korean Government had communicated officially through diplomatic channels in September 2018 that the passports of these seven individuals who are connected with the Grace Road cult have been nullified.

The Korean Government had also issued an arrest warrant against them.