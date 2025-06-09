Government updates Ageing Policy to meet modern needs

[file photo]

The Fijian Government has commenced a review of the Fiji National Policy on Ageing (2011–2015), aiming to modernise the country’s approach to supporting older persons and ensure services reflect current needs and global standards.

Cabinet was briefed on the review, which will update and realign the policy with Fiji’s national development priorities and other key government frameworks.

The move is expected to strengthen the accountability and effectiveness of the National Committee on Older Persons.

The review will also focus on addressing emerging challenges and gaps in service delivery, ensuring that Fiji builds sustainable support systems for its ageing population.

The updated policy is aimed at ensuring older Fijians receive the protection, dignity and services needed in a changing social and economic landscape.

