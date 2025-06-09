Government under fire over sewage infrastructure in Savusavu

The sewage system in Savusavu remains one of the town’s most pressing infrastructure issues.

This concern was raised by residents during the first-ever Savusavu Town Hall meeting, with members of the public questioning why the government continues to approve major development projects when the town still lacks a proper sewage system.

In response, Divisional Planning Officer Seta Dakuiboca stated that the project is still undergoing feasibility studies.

Article continues after advertisement

He confirmed that land has been identified at Savudrodro for the proposed sewage treatment facility and that it will now be one of the key priorities under the Na Vualiku Tourism Project.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.