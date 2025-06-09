Government to boost mobile connectivity in Taveuni

The government has confirmed major plans to improve mobile and internet connectivity in Taveuni, with the island set to benefit from the next phase of Fiji’s national digital infrastructure rollout.

Minister for Communications Iowane Naivalurua told Parliament that the government is prioritising better coverage for communities that continue to face weak or no mobile signal, especially in remote parts of the island.

“We recognise there are still pockets of Taveuni with weak or no connectivity, The Ministry and the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji are focusing on these areas to ensure improved coverage supports the island’s economy and its communities.”

Article continues after advertisement

Naivalurua highlights that Taveuni currently has six mobile towers and five digital towers, serving more than 9,000 active SIM cards.

He adds that while most of the island now has 4G LTE coverage, new investments and technologies will target the remaining “red spots” identified on network maps.



Minister for Communications Iowane Naivalurua [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Naivalurua outlined plans under the Universal Service Obligation Project, which uses a special levy from licensed operators to fund communications access in underserved areas.

He further adds that through this fund, the government has begun rolling out a satellite-based Wi-Fi system using Low Earth Orbit technology, similar to Starlink.

The project, valued at $3 million, has already connected 126 rural sites across Fiji and will soon extend to Taveuni and other outer islands.

Naivalurua, who is in his first week as Minister, assured Parliament that connectivity challenges in both rural and urban areas are being reviewed, adding that the country’s entry into the 5G era will further expand access.

The national 5G rollout will take place in three phases.

Phase one, which will roll out this year to next year in Suva, Nadi, and Denarau, while the second phase will be rolled out in 2026-2027 in Nasinu, Labasa, Savusavu, and Lami.

The third rollout will be in 2027-2028 in Nausori, Sigatoka, Tavua, Ba, Rakiraki, and Taveuni.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.