Government eyes enhanced digitization

[File Photo]

The government has outlined a bold vision for digital transformation, aiming to digitize 80% of government services by 2026.

Fiji’s progress in e-government has been notable, now ranking 93rd out of 193 nations in the United Nations E-Government Development Index, a jump of four places from 2022.

However, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica acknowledged that more work is needed to ensure universal accessibility of digital services.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the government is investing in cyber resilience and education, ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in a digital economy.

“Enhancing the delivery, efficiency and transparency of public services through advanced digital solutions, and improving governance systems for better citizen engagement and service delivery.”

Kamikamica emphasizes that they will continue to bridge the digital divide and ensure proper security.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.