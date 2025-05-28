Government enhances cyber defenses

In an effort to enhance cyber security measures, the Ministry of Communications is focusing on establishing a 24/7 government security operations center this year.

This initiative was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali, during his address at the national cyber security strategy consultation.

He adds that the facility will serve as the central hub for real-time threat monitoring and cyber threat intelligence coordination across government agencies.

“The Cabinet approved this. More importantly, a few days ago, the Ministry of Finance also saw value in this. So I’m glad to say that implementation will begin within this year.”

Ali acknowledges that Fiji is experiencing a surge in cyber threats and notes that they are working with the ICT department and the national data center to assess the volume and nature of threats entering the country.

The Permanent Secretary is also urging relevant agencies to actively participate in the consultation and provide input that will support the successful implementation of the strategy.

