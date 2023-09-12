Government appeals against court order related to Grace Road

Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua [left] and Daniel Jung Young Kim

The government has taken steps to appeal a court order that bars the deportation of Daniel Jung Young Kim, the President of Grace Road in Fiji.

This has been confirmed by Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua, who has described Kim as a prohibited immigrant.

According to Tikoduadua, the government is committed to adhering to due process in this matter and insists their actions are in compliance with the law.

“What’s important with Grace Road is people refer to Grace Road as church group but it is also a business. Both in this case what has happened is not against Grace Road, it is against seven people that are wanted by the government of Korea, Interpol has issued a notice.”

Addressing concerns of heavy-handedness, Minister Tikoduadua clarified the government is responding to a red notice received from INTERPOL, emphasizing their commitment to doing what is right.

He questioned why Kim, who vigorously proclaims his innocence, does not opt to face the allegations against him in a Korean court instead of remaining in Fiji.

Tikoduadua asserted that while in Fiji, Kim had been granted his rights and respect, but it is essential to uphold the nation’s own laws, as mandated by certain legal authorities.

“We are grateful for that but the Grace Arm church and Grace Arm business that continues on its own, these are people who are wanted for other matters so we have to do what’s got to be done in terms of our responsibility, that’s quite clear. We are not alleging anything here.”

Tikoduadua also notes that the investigation into Grace Road was initiated by the previous government but subsequently halted.

The current government, he adds is now pursuing its investigation into Grace Road and is determined to follow due process in doing so.