Global recognition for Fiji Airports’ finance leaders

The Fiji Airports Finance Department has been named Best Finance Team at the 5th Global CFO and Finance Transformation Conference and Awards 2025.

The event was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Mesake Nawari said the finance team demonstrated outstanding commitment, resilience and innovation during the COVID pandemic and post-pandemic recovery.

He adds that the award reflects their dedication to financial excellence and accountability.

Nawari states their leadership has strengthened the organisation and set new benchmarks in aviation financial management.

Corporate World Intelligence Head of Asia Pacific Projects Chessy Patricia said the recognition spotlights Fiji Airports’ professionalism and excellence in financial management.

She added that the team’s work in governance, strategic initiatives and organizational growth sets a benchmark for the industry.

The award recognises Fiji Airports’ leadership in finance transformation.

It also reflects the adoption of new financial strategies, digital systems and strong compliance, risk management and ethical practices.

The accolade boosts confidence among partners, investors, employees and stakeholders as the airport pursues billion-dollar capital projects under its master plan.

Nawari said the recognition is a win for Fiji Airports and the country.

He said it shows the organisation’s commitment to building strong financial systems that support national economic development, operational excellence and world-class airport services.

The awards brought together 72 finance leaders from Malaysia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Brunei and the Maldives.

Forty per cent of attendees were C-level executives and directors, underlining the international importance of the award.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.