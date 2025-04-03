Girmitiyas drew strength from Lord Rama's example

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, stated that Lord Rama exemplified that success, despite perilous journeys, is achieved through honesty, dedication, and hard work.

In his Ram Naumi message to Hindus in Fiji and globally, Professor Prasad highlighted that Lord Rama’s life provides an invaluable lesson: the path to success for the common good is built on principles.

He emphasised that truth, justice, righteousness, honesty, and integrity are the eternal and unifying principles of Lord Rama, teaching us to prioritize national interest.

Professor Prasad noted that the Girmitiyas, Fiji’s indentured laborers, observed Ram Naumi, drawing inspiration and courage from Lord Rama’s life to overcome their hardships.

He adds that the recitals of the Ramayana during Ram Naumi should guide our daily lives.

Professor Prasad says that Lord Rama’s birth, life, and struggles remind us to be principled, kind, and compassionate.

He further stated that Lord Rama’s self-sacrifice for humanity’s greater good, and his unwavering adherence to principles, led to his ultimate triumph.

