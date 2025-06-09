Fuel hoarding raises safety concerns, says council

The Consumer Council of Fiji is warning the public against fuel hoarding, citing safety risks and unnecessary pressure on local stock.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil clarified that recent shortages are driven by panic buying rather than supply issues.

She urged consumers to remain calm and purchase only what they need to ensure fair access for everyone.

Shandil warns that, as seen during COVID-19, panic buying can create shortages, and storing excess fuel is unsafe.

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“For fuel, I know it’s a bit different, but hoarding is not acceptable because it creates a shortage. The current supply levels do not warrant such behavior, and it also poses a safety risk, particularly when fuel is not stored properly.”

Shandil adds that their monitoring teams have been deployed nationwide to ensure fuel prices remain regulated, following reports of attempted price increases at some service stations.

However, the Consumer Council is urging the public to report any unusual pricing and stick to normal buying habits, stressing that responsible consumer behaviour is key to keeping fuel supply stable and avoiding further disruptions.