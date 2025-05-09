FRCS steps up fentanyl surveillance

Fiji’s border agencies are on alert for fentanyl, warning it could severely undermine the nation’s anti-drug efforts if it gains traction.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service acknowledges rare fentanyl seizures but is highly concerned by the increasing presence of hard drugs like meth and cocaine.

Chief Executive Udit Singh states Customs is collaborating closely with police to intercept drugs at the border and is vigilantly monitoring the potent and dangerous fentanyl to prevent it from becoming a significant challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of the core drugs we deal with are the mainstream ones: meth and cocaine. The recoveries are coming through the police because they are the enforcement agencies. We are a detection agency, and we work closely with the police.”

Singh emphasizes the critical need for robust inter-agency cooperation, noting intensified air and sea patrols and tracking systems.

He stresses that strengthened partnerships and improved detection tools are bolstering Fiji’s border security to preemptively combat drug trafficking, including the potential threat of fentanyl.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.