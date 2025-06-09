FRCS intercepts undeclared goods in Vatukoula inspection

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has successfully intercepted a consignment containing undeclared items during a scheduled inspection at a commercial facility in Vatukoula.

The goods comprised a mix of industrial components, primarily associated with heavy-duty operations, and consumer products, including packaged food and tobacco.

In a statement, FRCS says this incident represents a clear contravention of Section 137(a) of the Customs Act, which prohibits the importation of dutiable goods that are not declared or documented in official import records.

Article continues after advertisement

Among the items seized were cigarettes, which are classified as high-revenue goods due to their significant duty rates.

FRCS says undeclared goods or smuggling contribute to revenue leakage, undermining the lawful collection of duties that support essential public services and national development initiatives.

Chief Executive Udit Singh says that this operation highlights the vital role FRCS plays in securing Fiji’s borders and preserving the integrity of our revenue system.

He says the unlawful importation of goods not only deprives the nation of essential funds needed for development but also disadvantages compliant businesses and individuals.

He says they will continue to implement robust measures to uphold transparency, fairness, and full compliance across all entry points.

Travelers, shipping agents, and all stakeholders involved in the movement of goods are reminded of their legal obligation to make accurate and complete declarations upon arrival.

Failure to comply will result in enforcement action, including penalties and possible prosecution under the relevant laws.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.