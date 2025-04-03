Fraudulent claims undermine consumer trust: Singh

[ Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Insurance Association of Fiji has raised concerns over a rising trend of fraudulent claims.

This, according to the Association is not only straining the industry but also eroding consumer trust.

SUN Insurance Principal Officer Tarlochan Singh revealed that while some policyholders accuse insurance companies of failing to pay claims, investigations often uncover attempts to defraud the system.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh states that misinformation is fueling distrust.

“The consumer trust in insurance companies, I believe, is low as well because of the speculations, because there is one or two people who have not been paid because they are fraudulently trying to take advantage of the system. And then they are sort of going around and saying insurance companies are not doing their tasks.”

Singh also reiterated the need to review Insurance Act 1998 to modernize certain aspects of the Act to align it to the current needs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.