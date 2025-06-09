FRA promises upgrades for Vucivuci roads in Savusavu

[File Photo]

The quality of materials used to repair potholes and the lack of proper rural road access were key concerns raised during the Savusavu Town Hall meeting.

Residents of Vucivuci in Savusavu voiced their struggles, stating that they have faced years of hardship due to roads becoming inaccessible during floods.

In many instances, they are forced to stay with relatives in Savusavu Town until floodwaters recede before they can return home.

In response, a representative from the Fiji Roads Authority assured residents that there are ongoing development and upgrade projects in the Vucivuci area, with improvements expected soon.

