News

FRA promises upgrades for Vucivuci roads in Savusavu

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 24, 2025 7:10 am

[File Photo]

The quality of materials used to repair potholes and the lack of proper rural road access were key concerns raised during the Savusavu Town Hall meeting.

Residents of Vucivuci in Savusavu voiced their struggles, stating that they have faced years of hardship due to roads becoming inaccessible during floods.

In many instances, they are forced to stay with relatives in Savusavu Town until floodwaters recede before they can return home.

Article continues after advertisement

In response, a representative from the Fiji Roads Authority assured residents that there are ongoing development and upgrade projects in the Vucivuci area, with improvements expected soon.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Sports tourism injects millions into Fiji

AI threatens academic integrity, say officials

Top UN court says countries can sue each other over climate change

Shortage of mortuary space at Savusavu hospital raises concerns

Kadavu fills 85% of chiefly titles so far

FRA promises upgrades for Vucivuci roads in Savusavu

UNDP boosts rural electrification

Cycling supports greener Fiji future

NZ backs Fiji's climate agriculture

Lagilagi multi-purpose court opens for residents

Nama launches Men Care Product

Hundreds of thousands of US taxpayer-funded vaccine doses may expire, lawmakers say

India to resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens

PM calls for urgent stadium fix

Southern Zone U18 finalists to battle for boosted $2,000 prize pool

Pacific Nations Cup set to deliver high stakes

'I feel like I'm at home' - Rashford joins Barcelona

Government under fire over sewage infrastructure in Savusavu

Kadavu unveils ambitious development blueprint

UN stresses the importance of renewable energy

Leleiwasa sails home to the Drua

One step at a time for Dudley High

PM to look into DPP’s absence

Senivutu eyes UK World Cup spot

Fiji and India can partner on green energy: Mehta

Age-defied, Venus still burns bright

Documentary explores Fiji roots

Outsource Fiji reassures data safety

Savusavu residents to voice concerns

Cabinet approves MSME five year plan and Nation Digital Strategy

Weekend dining experience in Denarau

Battle of the Giants 2025 draw revealed

Regional S&C coaches undergo World Rugby level 2 training

57 children under WOWS Kids Fiji care

Jone Tabuya shield returns this weekend

Family values crucial in fight against drugs

New policy to boost women's workforce participation

FBC secures exclusive rights to air FIFA Youth World Cups

Regional collaboration strengthens Pacific food systems

Local scientists spearhead Fiji's ocean research

Suva to become Pacific's top logistics hub: Rabuka

Tropical Storm Wipha makes landfall in Vietnam; heavy rains persist in Philippines

Matatolu appointed new Tourism Fiji Board chair

Cabinet Briefed on 2024 Fiji Pro success

Fijian-made rums dominate world stage

Air India says no issues found in Boeing 787, Boeing 737 fuel control switches

Ro Filipe clarifies authority on ship registrations

Two charged after fabricating attack in Kulukulu

Trump accuses Obama of treason in escalating attacks over 2016 Russia probe

Fiji greenlights 5G rollout

Pakistan jails eight from former PM Imran Khan’s party 2023 riots

Climate Change now a daily reality for Namalata

Saratibau set sights on World Championship

Lions edge First Nations Pasifika in thrilling contest

Businesses urged to tackle global trade with creativity

Fiji eyes key sectors in India

Fiji’s rugby referees seek divine blessing ahead of season

Fiji dives deep to protect ocean biodiversity

Church Women's Ministry thrive at Bula Festival 

Pro league to reshape local football calendar

Crystal Palace appeal against Europa League demotion

State recognises Fiji Navy's 50th jubilee

People of Vanuakula receive health services

Ministry outlines key investments in chiefs, land, and culture

Flying Fijians eye big 2025 Test calendar

Kadavu Chief urges community to voice challenges

Fijiana take encouraging strides toward World Cup

Korolevu remains dark as neighbours shine

Moturiki water woes under government radar

Fiji to Host Historic International Men’s Netball Tournament

New sponsors for Battle of the Giants

Ministry urges timely reports from village heads

Grassroots engagement crucial says FRA

Ministers urged to stay focused on shared challenges

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance

Man sentenced for second child rape conviction

PM orders Naucukidi to respond to complaint

FNU celebrates hospitality skills at awards night

Microsoft server hack hit about 100 organizations, researchers say

Coldplay’s Chris Martin offered concertgoers a friendly warning

David Beckham documents his hilarious haircut mishap

Paris prosecutors: We asked X for algorithm info, not private data

Drug problem a shame for Kadavu says Ratu Penioni

Nadroga aims for double glory in 2025 season

Promising future for local amateur boxing

Pollution threatens tourism industry says Tubuna

Schools to engage in marine conservation

Fiji FA shares FACT tournament profits with districts

Ellen DeGeneres says Donald Trump is the reason she left the US

Israel sends tanks into Gaza's Deir al-Balah, hostage families concerned

Youths main target group for vegetation control initiative

Indian companies urged to tap into Fiji’s market

LGBTQI+ network slams Vanuatu's proposed gender law

Tourism earnings slightly decreased

Plans to enhance ocean conservation amid rising threats

Trump's funding cut stalls water projects, increasing risks for millions

India’s river divers risk health in search for hidden treasures

Valetini ready to shine in front of home fans

Original Birkin bag sells at auction for record $10 million

TLTB completes historic iTaukei land allotment

Raaj appointed new Education PS

Harvard battles Trump administration in court over canceled funding

PM declares sugar industry in crisis, calls for urgent reform

WHO says staff residence in Gaza was attacked

Pompeii welcomes home erotic mosaic looted by Nazi officer

Vatukoula eyes Skipper Cup survival

Fiji Amateur Boxing shifts focus to World Championship

Fiji and New Zealand launch uncrewed sea patrol mission

No EPL break before BOG

iTaukei urged to take charge of their financial future

Asia-Pacific risks HIV surge by 2050

Fiji strengthens commitment to family planning

'Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies by drowning at 54

National Geographic explores Fiji seas

Liverpool agree £69m fee for striker Ekitike

Al Hilal withdraw from the Saudi Super Cup

At least 19 killed, scores injured as Bangladesh air force jet crashes into college campus

New STEPS survey to guide Fiji's health strategy

Fiji takes leadership role in global seabed talks

Construction activity slows in March quarter

Minister demands explanation from MSAF

Push for Health Education continues

Macuata calls for more home games amid travel strain

Young women inspired to pursue tech careers

Chua under scrutiny, contract review underway

Babasiga Mamas hustle at Duavata Carnival

A farmer’s journey of loyalty to the Mara family

Businesses urged to lead mangrove planting efforts

16 teams confirmed for Veterans BOG

AFL Fiji prepares for Pacific Cup

TLTB pushes back on new revenue claim for Monasavu

Methodist Church joins push for national healing

22-year-old charged for alleged scam

Drake Bell says most Nickelodeon stars 'don’t get residuals' for their shows

Chiefs appoint Gibbes as head coach

Sherman departs; Rodu and Kumar eligible to coach

No qualified person for AG in government: PM

Waqanika questions PM’s legal advice

Russia launches new barrage of drones, missiles at Ukraine

Ovalau wants K9s to guard entry points

Policy to guide safer choices

Benazzi visit strengthens rugby partnership

Fijian traders can now access trade info online

Malolo ready for Skipper Cup return and Farebrother shot

EPL intensifies into Round 13

From street to shelter, Baleira’s new start

Beale honored to lead First Nations Pasifika side

Nursing student to front court over alleged fraud

Market vendor faces charge for alleged fraud in Labasa

Media bring leaders closer to the people

Malimali granted leave for judicial review

Russia insists on achieving Ukraine goals despite Trump’s ultimatum

Clean water reaches 21,000 Fijians

Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war'

The Last of Us fans will have a long wait for season 3

X-Men and Tony Stark will be recast

FNPF former members can rejoin under new amendment

Trump says he will help Afghans stuck in the UAE

176 villages covered in new funding

Fijian flair fuels Racing 92

Government introduces key reforms in Banking Act

Israeli fire kills 67 people seeking aid in Gaza, medics say, as hunger worsens

Karan calls for long-distance running development

More needed to tackle NCDs: Ravunawa

Inmate urges youth to choose wisely

Alternate cane style spotted

Drua duo named in First Nations side against British & Irish Lions

Lab to strengthen border security

Push for labour mobility and health-trade links

Seville beats Olympic champion

Hong Kong issues highest storm warning

Silktails outclassed by Knights in heavy defeat

Moturiki people still waiting for water relief

Seruiratu supports FNPF law reforms

Ministers back kava protections

Susau dedicates SGS U18 win to Ilimotama

Budget system overhaul underway

Nadi, Nadroga settle for draw

Facing unique French test makes All Blacks better, says coach Robertson

Netflix says it used GenAI in Argentine TV series

Five people missing in South Korea as heavy rain hits the country

Clashes rage in Druze region as Syria struggles to enforce ceasefire

Brave Fijiana push USA to the limit in hard-fought Test defeat

Drugs remain key focus at Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival

Indiana Jones whip snaps up $525,000 at auction

Fearless Fijian Boxers shine

Starlink coming to 15 Lomaiviti villages

Vehicle tracking system to be revived

Dozens dead after tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam

Pacquiao returns to face Barrios

Car ploughs into crowd outside LA nightclub, injuring 30

Trump sues Wall Street Journal over Epstein report, seeks $10 billion

Ajay Devgn-starrer Son Of Sardaar 2 postponed

Olympic champion Zheng pauses WTA Tour after elbow surgery

Usyk blows away Dubois to reclaim undisputed crown

Team Fiji celebrates Mini Games success with thanksgiving event

Savusavu man arrested for alleged drug possession

Trash boom traps to combat pollution

Babasiga lions stay positive despite Lautoka defeat

Usamate backs Maritime Bill