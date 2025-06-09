Forum to strengthen NZ export links

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji is taking a major step to expand its fresh produce exports to New Zealand by launching a new market-led trade model next week.

The Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries, will host a Mini Trade Forum under the Enhanced Pacific Market Access Partnership.

The five-day event will roll out the Market-Farm-Market model, aimed at connecting Fijian growers with real-time market demands and long-term export opportunities.

Held under the theme “Bridging Markets, Building Futures,” the forum will bring together local exporters, NZ-based importers, and regional stakeholders for trade talks, field visits, and business matchmaking.

The initiative supports Fiji’s National Development Plan and seeks to build a more resilient, competitive, and market-driven agriculture sector.

The forum begins on July 28th at Novotel Suva and concludes on August 1st in Nadi.

