FMA backs private sector role in health

[File Photo]

The President of the Fiji Medical Association believes that stronger collaboration between the government and the private health sector can significantly improve Fiji’s response to disease outbreaks such as dengue fever and leptospirosis.

FMA President Dr. Alipate Vakamocea says this includes expanding access to diagnostic services and decentralizing testing capacities, especially as public health demands continue to rise.

He says the emergence of new medical laboratories is a step in the right direction, as it significantly boosts the nation’s ability to detect and manage outbreaks in a timely manner.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the things about public-private partnerships and the fact that, for example, with Miot, they’re expanding their services is that they’re able to cover a larger area. So for example, one of the labs that have just recently opened up they’d be able to do the basic testing for things like dengue and leptospirosis.”

Dr. Vakamocea adds that increasing the number of functional labs across the country will ease the burden on the Ministry of Health and strengthen overall healthcare delivery.

Meanwhile, FijiCare Chief Operating Officer Krishika Narayan says the company is committed to backing initiatives that directly support medical professionals and improve public access to vital health services.

She says their subsidiary, Miot Pacific Medical, is expanding its footprint across the country by setting up new medical centers aimed at improving outpatient care and diagnostic capacity.

Narayan also confirmed that talks are underway between FijiCare and the Fiji Medical Association to pursue further partnerships focused on public health awareness and education.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.