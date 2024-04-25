FLP questions Radrodro’s reinstatement

Sitiveni Rabuka, Aseri Radrodro and Mahendra Chaudhry

The Fiji Labour Party says the reinstatement of Aseri Radrodro as Education Minister just three months after he was removed for insubordination and disobedience casts grave doubts on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s commitment to lead the nation with honour, integrity and dignity.

In a statement, FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry says insubordination and disobedience are serious offences and the Prime Minister was correct in refusing Radrodro’s request for reinstatement when he presented his apology by way of a matanagasau.

However he has raised questions on Radrodro’s reinstatement and whether it was because of SODELPA’s veiled threat following its leadership change.

He says they believe the reinstatement deal was sealed last week-end before SODELPA announced, at the close of its AGM, that it would maintain its support of the coalition.

Chaudhry says the Prime Minister now says that Radrodro was removed for just three months.

He says if that was the case, then why was it not made known at the time.

The FLP leader says Rabuka must stop justifying his wrongs by resorting to lies and trying to fool the people.

He says this is yet another despicable instance where the Coalition leaders have demonstrated their willingness to sink to the lowest to retain power.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka when questioned had said that it was his choice to decide.

He had also said that he gave Radrodro three months, which concluded on the 22nd of this month.

Radrodro was sworn in at the State House today.



Aseri Radrodro [Source: Fiji Government]