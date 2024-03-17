Flash flood warning remains

Flood at the Sabeto road junction [Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/Facebook]

An active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain continues to affect the country.

Meanwhile, a northwest wind flow prevails over the group.

A flood warning remains in force for flood prone areas adjacent and downstream of major rivers of Vanua Levu and Western Viti Levu from Sigatoka through Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki upto Korovou

A flood alert remains in force for flood prone areas adjacent and downstream of Wainibuka, Wainimala, Waindina, Waimanu, Rewa and Navua rivers.