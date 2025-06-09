Five-year Fiji–Wallis & Futuna alliance

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji and Wallis & Futuna have sealed a major development pact. It marks a decisive step toward deeper regional cooperation.

The new Declaration of Intent lays out a five-year plan for joint action across health, education, agriculture, climate change, trade and tourism, backed by a joint working group that will begin work immediately.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua said the agreement moves both countries from talk to action and reflects a clear commitment to building a more resilient Pacific.

Leaders in Wallis & Futuna said the pact opens the door to new growth and stronger support for local communities.

The signing follows more than three years of negotiation between the two governments.

Fiji also recognised the support of the French Republic as both countries push to strengthen ties and advance shared development goals.

