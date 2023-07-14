Five government officials to attend DRR training

Five officials from various government ministries will be attending a two-week training program in Japan later this month.

The program will run from July 18 to August 2.

It will formulate Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) plans and determine how to allocate the necessary financial resources to promote implementation of the plan.

Japan is the most disaster-prone country, like Fiji; it adopted priorities in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2025–2030 adopted at the UN World Conference on DRR in 2015.

In the two-week program, the participants will learn about Japan’s experience and knowledge of DRR from which the Sendai Framework was born, and visit a number of sites in Kochi.

The mainstreaming of disaster risk reduction was initiated by JICA together with the Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and relevant ministries and agencies.

The JICA team and NDMO officials have been carrying out hazard and risk assessments and consultations in the Western Division.

These activities will help formulate a local DRR plan.