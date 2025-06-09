Fisheries crisis threatens $277 million industry

[File Photo]

Critical gaps in oversight and infrastructure are threatening Fiji’s fisheries sector.

The sector had generated $277 million and eight percent of export earnings in 2022.

Despite significant government funding, these challenges risk stalling progress.

Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau stressed the government’s commitment, noting a $96.3 million allocation through 2026 to boost research, enforcement, and infrastructure.

He emphasized focus on resource management and market-driven growth.

“Government continues to allocate funding to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and support is provided for research, offshore fisheries, inshore coastal fisheries, aquaculture fisheries, regulatory reform, extension and advisory services, trainings, monitoring and enforcement of fisheries activities.”

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu said strong implementation and enforcement are vital to turning policies into action.

“Priority areas include capacity building, conservation fisheries, path-to-market initiatives, monitoring and surveillance and enforcement, and the Fish Aggregation Devices program.”

Bainivalu believes a revitalized fisheries sector can drive national revenue and improve coastal community livelihoods.

