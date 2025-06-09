Film sector under pressure

[File Photo]

Fiji’s film industry is facing growing pressure from global competition, as other countries are offering more attractive financial incentives to lure international productions.

Film Fiji Chief Executive Jone Robertson highlighted this while responding to a question by Standing Committee on Public Accounts member Jovesa Vocea.

Robertson says the challenge they foresee moving into the future is a very competitive industry.

He says that while Fiji currently offers a maximum film rebate of $4 million per production, many countries offer higher rebates with no limit.

“So if a production spends a hundred million dollars in that particular country, they could claim not 20 percent but 30 percent or 40 percent, and there is no cap against that budget. So it makes it a very competitive market.”

He adds that rising costs of goods and services globally further compound the challenge.

“If the incentive remains the same, it does not make it financially beneficial for international production to come to Fiji. They would either go to Thailand, which has a 30% cash rebate with no cap and is very similar in economic size and location to what Fiji offers as well.”

However, Robertson adds that despite the financial challenges, Fiji continues to maintain strong relationships with major productions.

He says shows like U.S. Survivor and Love Island U.S. have returned year after year to film in Fiji due to the positive relationships built with Film Fiji and local communities.

