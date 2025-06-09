Fiji’s $6.2 billion investment push supports jobs and skills

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel

Fiji has 212 investment projects worth about $6.2 billion at different stages of development.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel told Parliament that six projects worth $1.67 billion are under construction, 73 projects worth $2.3 billion are in the pre-development stage, and 53 projects worth $2.2 billion are still being planned.

He says the projects cover 14 key sectors, including tourism, manufacturing, ICT, energy, agriculture, transport, education, and health.

Immanuel says Fijian workers and businesses will fully benefit from investments and growth, especially the MSMEs, which are the backbone of the country.

He adds that these investment projects will empower workers through education and skills development, and to support this, the government is investing in technical and vocational studies.

“Government remains steadfast in its commitment to education, skills development, and workforce empowerment. We know the future belongs to those who are skilled and prepared. That is why we are investing strongly in TVET, ensuring our young Fijians are ready to take up the jobs created by those investment projects.”

Immanuel says that under the 2025–2026 Budget, TVET scholarships have increased from 2,780 to 4,500 to help more Fijians gain skills needed in areas like construction, tourism, ICT, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

He says the Macro Qualification Grant, now offering 3,000 awards, will help school dropouts, unemployed youth, and adults with short training programs.

However, Opposition MP Premila Kumar asked how many of these projects are funded by local investors and how many by foreign investors.

“Ministry of Commerce or Investment Fiji would be interested in this data or information because it will show the interest expressed by foreign investors. And that’s why we wanted to know that, so that we will understand the interest from foreign investors.”

In response, Immanuel says they will provide more details and data on these investments.

