Fijians touch down in Nadi from Israel

In a heartwarming moment of reunion and solidarity, more than 198 Fijians touched down at the Nadi International Airport on a Fiji Airways return flight from Israel.

The flight comes in the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has resulted in significant loss of life and turmoil in the region.

Family and friends, filled with anticipation and joy, had gathered at the airport in the early hours of the morning to welcome their loved ones back home.

The sight of reunions, warm embraces, and the sounds of laughter echoed through the airport as passengers disembarked. A traditional Fijian welcome ceremony was organized to greet the returning Fijians.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who had come to the airport to personally welcome the returnees, expressed his gratitude and relief at their safe return.