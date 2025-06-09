Fijians excel in UAE aerospace industry

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fijian professionals are playing a growing role in the United Arab Emirates’ aerospace sector.

During his tour of United United Design and Solutions Aerospace DWC-LLC in Dubai, President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu highlighted this growing role.

The President, accompanied by First Lady Emily Lalabalavu, visited the company on Friday.

Reflecting on his visit, he noted that UUDS Aero employs over 30 Fijian staff, highlighting the skills and potential of Fiji’s workforce in advanced technical and engineering roles.

President Lalabalavu acknowledged Fijians for their resilience, discipline, and teamwork.

He said many employees have mastered complex aeronautical and manufacturing tasks despite lacking formal technical qualifications.

He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for supporting Fijian workers in the United Arab Emirates.

The President acknowledged Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Siddiq Koya for his role in strengthening bilateral relations and supporting Fijians abroad.

He added that rugby and teamwork continue to unite Fijians, fostering national pride and community wherever they are.

UUDS Aero CEO Manoj Bogoda commended Fijians for exceeding expectations in skill and attitude.

He said their technical ability, teamwork, and integrity have become central to the company’s culture.

Bogoda added that UUDS plans to expand partnerships with Fiji through employment and scholarship programs.

President Lalabalavu said the program supports long-term development of Fiji’s technical workforce and strengthens labour cooperation between Fiji and the United Arab Emirates.

