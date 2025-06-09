Fijians assured of continued training opportunities

Country Director for Pacific Australia Skills Gareth McGrath says Fijians who dream of building better futures through technical and vocational education can be assured that opportunities will continue.

He says despite the closure of the Australia Pacific Training Coalition earlier this year it has been replaced by Pacific Australia Skills.

He says the focus is on equipping workers with the right skills for today’s job market.

Article continues after advertisement

McGrath says it hopes to build on the thousands of success stories from the APTC through this new initiative.

“It’s been a soft start but we are ensuring that we are getting things right. We are working with government agencies, Ministries, domestically and internationally and with the Australian government to ensure that we provide the training that is going to be needed here in Fiji.”

McGrath says the new program will ensure Fijians gain skills that match the jobs available.

Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner Peter Roberts says the biggest change is that training will now be tailored to Fiji’s needs, meaning wherever the economy grows, Australia will align its support to create job opportunities for Fijians.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.