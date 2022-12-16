Respect democratic process says NGO Coalition

The NGO Coalition for Human Rights is calling on all Fijians to respect the democratic process and uphold the rule of law as we await the final election results on Sunday 18 December.

The Coalition states the rule of law is the glue that binds our country together.

It is the foundation of our unity.

It is essential for the protection of the values on which our country is founded.

These values are democracy, freedom, equality, and respect for human rights.

It says people have voted and exercised their basic human right to vote in the spirit of democracy and we must always respect that.

If there is a question around integrity, fairness, and transparency in any election process, our recourse is through the laws which will provide legal ways to challenge it.

The Coalition also calls upon the Electoral Commission, Supervisor of Elections, public offices, and all parties to continuously strive to support the constitutional and political rights of all Fijian citizens in ensuring the right to free and fair elections.

The group is asking for all involved in the counting process to remain calm and to carry on counting the ballots.

The NGO Coalition for Human Rights also calls on all people of our beloved country to remain patient and to always remember that their right to demand accountability comes with carrying out that responsibility based on facts and credible information.