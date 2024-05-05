Collaboration vital for disaster response

[File Photo]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka has highlighted the critical need for civil-military coordination in disaster response efforts.

With Fiji’s history of enduring cyclones, floods, and other emergencies, Ditoka emphasizes leveraging civilian and military expertise to respond to crises effectively.

He says this collaborative approach is vital for building a unified and efficient response in the aftermath of disasters.

“Civil-military coordination is about saving lives, alleviating suffering, rebuilding communities after disasters, and ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of their circumstances or location, but harnessing our society’s strength to overcome adversity.”

The Minister adds that this partnership will also ensure no one is left behind, regardless of their circumstances or location.