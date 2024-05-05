It was a disappointment: Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach was disappointed with the results against the Brumbies last night.

Mick Byrne adds that the players committed some unforced errors, giving away easy points that proved too costly for the side.

Byrne has credited the team for taking the Brumbies to the wire but feels they could have done better.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m proud of the guys. They played well, it was frustrating for the boys out there. It was frustrating for me inside the box so they must’ve been frustrated out there too. We made some unforced errors in the first couple of minutes, giving away 14 easy points”

The Fijian Drua will now prepare to face the Western Force next Saturday at 11:55 PM.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports Channel.