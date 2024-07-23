Fijian delegation accorded traditional welcome

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya has thanked the Fijian Community in the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their resilience and valuable contributions to the Marshall Islands, as well as for supporting their family members in Fiji.

Tabuya is in Majuro, Marshall Islands, alongside her Pacific Women counterparts for the 15th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women, the 8th Meeting of Pacific Ministers for Women, and the Pacific Islands Forum Women Leaders meeting from July 22nd to 26th.

The delegation was accorded a traditional welcome by the Fijian diaspora.

Article continues after advertisement

She is accompanied by Acting Director Women, Emily Kamoe-Veiqati, as the delegation aims to provide meaningful interventions, representing Fiji during the week-long event.

The triennial conference of Pacific Women marks a crucial milestone in the region’s ongoing pursuit of gender parity.