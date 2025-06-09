Fiji works to expand its export of organic products

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is finalizing a national organic policy to support small-scale farmers and promote sustainable agriculture across Fiji.

Under the leadership of the Pacific Organic and Ethical Trade Community, Fiji has embraced the Participatory Guarantee System, a low-cost, community-based method for organic certification.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna says, the policy will recognize two levels of organic certification semi-organic and full organic and aims to reduce reliance on overseas certification bodies.

“And achieving Fiji GAP certification will mark a significant milestone, one that empowers our farmers to reduce chemical inputs now and transition to full organic production if they choose. To give organic agriculture real momentum, the national organic certification should be at two levels. One, the semi-organic, which is GAP-based, and full organic.”

Tunabuna says, they are trying to adopt some of the organic practices by overseas countries which will help farmers use fewer chemicals and move toward full organic farming.

The Ministry of Agriculture says it is working to make sure Fiji’s organic fruits and vegetables can be accepted in countries like the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

This is part of a bigger plan to help farmers use Fiji’s organic brand and certification to export their products.

The Ministry is working with PharmaPlus to create clear pathways for exports.

The new organic policy will guide farming in Fiji for the next five years and aims to improve health, protect the environment, and support farmers in rural areas.

