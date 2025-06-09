Fiji to reopen embassy in Brussels after four-year closure

The Fijian Government has approved the phased reopening of Fiji’s Embassy in Brussels, marking a major step toward restoring the nation’s diplomatic footprint in Europe.

The embassy, first established in July 1973, played a central role in strengthening Fiji’s relations with the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States. It was closed in 2021 as part of post-COVID-19 austerity measures introduced under the 2020–2021 national budget.

Since then, Fiji’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva has been responsible for managing engagement with the EU and broader Europe.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Government noted that the arrangement has been increasingly inefficient due to the Mission’s heavy workload, time-zone constraints, and the complex structure of EU institutions that require ongoing, in-person engagement in Brussels.

The Cabinet’s decision to reopen the Embassy aims to fill a significant diplomatic gap and re-establish a formal presence within the European continent.

Officials say the move will enhance Fiji’s bilateral relations, expand external trade opportunities with European partners, and improve support for the growing Fijian diaspora living in the region.

The phased reopening signals Fiji’s renewed commitment to strengthening its ties with Europe and ensuring more effective representation in key international forums.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.