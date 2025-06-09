Fiji strengthens role as Pacific’s regional cooperation

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji has reinforced its position as a key centre for regional cooperation in the Pacific following the Cabinet’s approval of a revised Host Country Agreement with the Pacific Community.

The updated agreement modernises the framework governing SPC’s operations in Fiji and reflects the country’s continued commitment to supporting regional development initiatives.

According to the Government, the revised agreement updates provisions relating to privileges and immunities, taxation arrangements, operational procedures, and support for SPC personnel and representatives working in Fiji.

The changes are expected to align the agreement with international standards while enabling SPC to deliver its programmes and technical services more effectively across the Pacific region.

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The government says the decision further strengthens Fiji’s role as a regional hub, hosting one of the Pacific’s most significant development organisations.

By hosting SPC operations, Fiji continues to benefit from access to specialist expertise, regional programmes and development opportunities that support national and regional priorities.

The revised agreement is also expected to enhance Fiji’s standing as a centre for regional cooperation and diplomacy.

The approval comes as Fiji continues to position itself as a leading hub for Pacific institutions and regional organisations working to address shared challenges across the Blue Pacific.