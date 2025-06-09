Fiji strengthens commitment to family planning

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji has reinforced its regional leadership in reproductive health by launching its national family planning commitments, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals.

These commitments ensure that high-quality family planning services are accessible, acceptable, and affordable for all Fijians.

Health experts say the move reflects a strong national commitment to put people, rights, and resilience at the heart of development.

FP2030 Managing Director Sumita Banerjee says access to maternal health is not just about services being available, but about fairness and removing systemic barriers.

“Aims to revitalize and strengthen service delivery across all health facilities. This means ensuring that outreach points are staffed with trained providers who are equipped to deliver a range of contraceptive options.”

Banerjee commended Fiji for its groundbreaking commitment to voluntary and rights-based family planning.

“Every woman to decide if, when and how many children she wants to have. These decisions profoundly affect not just her health and wellbeing, but that of her family, her community and the nation.”

FP2030 Executive Director Dr. Samukeliso Dube is calling on other Pacific nations to follow Fiji’s example.

“You have also developed systems to ensure that no one is left behind not by geography, not by ability, not by age, and not by stigma.”

Dr. Dube says Fiji’s leadership will raise Pacific visibility on the global stage, offering a voice grounded in resilience, culture, and community-centered care.

