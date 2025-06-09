Fiji strengthens Climate-Resilient agriculture

Principal Research Officer with the Ministry of Agriculture, Savenaca Cuquma

With climate change threatening crop cycles and food production across the Pacific, Fiji is taking a proactive stance by strengthening its climate-resilient agriculture programs, supported by global and regional collaboration.

Principal Research Officer with the Ministry of Agriculture, Savenaca Cuquma, says climate adaptation is no longer optional, but a critical priority for national food security.

“We’re talking about adaptation to climate change. You live with the effect. Try and live with the effect. And mitigation, you try and reduce the effects. So that’s what we’re doing both in Fiji.”

The Ministry has been investing in the development and distribution of climate-tolerant crops, including taro and kumala varieties that can withstand destructive diseases and unpredictable weather patterns.

Climate change has also begun altering traditional crop cycles.

Cuquma notes that certain fruits, like mangoes, are now seeing prolonged seasons due to shifting weather patterns.

“Mango season is almost prolonged. That is the effect of the changes in climate. But while there are some advantages, the disadvantage is more intense cyclones and sea level rise.”

The Ministry is also working on a new Food and Nutrition Security Policy, aiming for a holistic approach to ensure sustainability, incorporating soil health, biodiversity, aquaculture, and pollinators like bees, which are critical to fruit and crop production.

With the support of regional networks like the Pacific Agricultural Plant Genetic Resources Network (PEPGREN) and access to global seed banks, Cuquma says Fiji is in a better position to prepare and respond.

