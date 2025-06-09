Fiji steps up fight against cybercrime

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

Cyber threats are becoming increasingly common in Fiji, targeting both public officials and ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the PILON Cybercrime Legislation Implementation Handbook Subcommittee meeting in Nadi, Acting Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, highlighted a recent cyber threat against the Minister for Information and Environment, saying such incidents are occurring far too often.

He says Fiji is strengthening its response through the Cybercrime Act 2021, its accession to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, and its signing of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime last year.

These measures are aimed at tackling offences such as identity theft, credit card fraud and online child exploitation.

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He also revealed that Fiji is working to finalise an online safety law within the next two months.

Turaga says the handbook will provide practical guidance for governments and strengthen legal responses to cybercrime across the region.

“The work you do here will protect our communities, secure our economies, and empower our legal systems for generations to come.”

The three-day meeting has brought together legal representatives from across the Pacific to complete a regional cybercrime handbook that will help countries develop and implement effective cybercrime legislation.