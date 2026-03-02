Fiji showcases investment opportunities in Australia

Fiji’s growing economy and strategic position as a Pacific hub were in focus at the Fiji-Australia Business Forum in Adelaide, as investors explored new opportunities for collaboration in Fiji.

Led by the Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development, Esrom Immanuel, the forum called for strong synergies between South Australia’s technical expertise and Fiji’s expanding economic landscape.

The event, facilitated by government investment arm Investment Fiji, brought together members of the Adelaide business community, with discussions centred on key sectors including agri-tech, manufacturing, and port services.

In a statement, Investment Fiji emphasized Fiji’s appeal as an investment destination, pointing to our skilled workforce, competitive business environment, and role as a gateway to regional and global markets including opportunities for outsourcing manufacturing, and adding value to agricultural products were also highlighted.

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At the discussions, practical investment considerations were also addressed, including support for diaspora investors and new partners navigating banking systems and real estate requirements.

Investment Fiji stressed that a successful investment in Fiji requires an understanding of local culture and the importance of the Vanua while encouraging long-term partnerships that are built on mutual respect.

The investment agency further added that the forum forms part of Fiji’s ongoing business mission in Australia aimed at strengthening economic ties and promoting investment that supports a more connected Pacific economy.