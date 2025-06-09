Fiji receives new early warning system tools.

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management recently received a package of early warning system tools to support the Ministry’s operations.

The early warning system tools were handed over to the Ministry by the International Organization for Migration in collaboration with the Japanese government.

The donated system warning tools are anticipated to support the Government in enhancing disaster risk management and building resilience in vulnerable communities.

Deputy Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Mitieli Cama, highlights the assistance as a need.

“I am truly heartened by this occasion the official handover of emergency preparedness equipment under the Japan supplementary budget program, this initiative directly contributes to strengthening the capabilities of our Government agencies and communities in building disaster resilience.”

He says the handover signifies the partnership and collaboration that has been ongoing between Fiji and Japan.

“This handover is not just about equipment’s it’s a testament to the longstanding friendship, mutual respect and a shared vision for a safer more resilient future that our two nations continue to nurture.”

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, as part of their role in the handover, emphasized the commitment Japan has made in the Pacific regarding disaster preparedness.

“Japan has long stood alongside the people of the Pacific region and their pursuit of resilience and safety. As a country frequently affected by natural disasters, we deeply understand the importance of preparedness, timely alerts, and robust infrastructure.”

Among the items donated yesterday are Starlink satellite internet kits, which will provide high-speed internet connectivity to remote communities across the Lau Group, Kadavu, Taveuni, and other outer islands. These systems will bridge critical communication gaps in “black spot” areas with little to no connectivity, ensuring that life-saving information reaches communities in real time.

