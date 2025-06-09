Fiji reaffirms leadership in sustainable ocean management

[Source: The Pacific Community]

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable ocean management and the protection of marine ecosystems as it continues to lead regional efforts in tuna conservation.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu said the Western and Central Pacific Ocean, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of the world’s tuna harvest, remains one of the best-managed fisheries globally.

Bainivalu said the status of the shared tuna stocks in our region remains healthy, not overfished, and not subject to overfishing.

She credited robust scientific monitoring and regional cooperation for maintaining stock health and noted that Fiji has long been at the forefront of responsible fishing practices, including national quota caps, closed fishing areas, and the protection of endangered marine species such as sharks and turtles.



Alitia Bainivalu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Bainivalu says the 9th Pacific Tuna Forum reinforced Fiji’s global leadership in promoting sustainable fisheries and ocean conservation through partnerships with the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency, SPC, and InfoFish.

