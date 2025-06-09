Fiji pushes peace plan at UNGA80

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is in New York to advance the Pacific’s Ocean of Peace vision at the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Rabuka states this year’s session is critical for Fiji and the region.

He explained that the declaration, adopted by Pacific leaders in Honiara earlier this month, calls for the Pacific to be seen as a zone of peace and unity, free from rivalry and guided by shared responsibility for the ocean.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He first outlined the concept at UNGA78 in 2023. This year, he will reaffirm Fiji’s role as a global advocate for peace, multilateralism, climate action and development.

The Prime Minister and his delegation were briefed earlier today by Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Filipo Tarakinikini, at the Fiji Mission in New York.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka is also set to address high-level events on climate change, security, migration and sustainable development.

He will hold bilateral talks and take part in roundtable discussions with international leaders and partners.

Fiji’s participation underlines the role of small island states in shaping global security and climate action at a time of growing instability and urgent challenges.

Accompanying Rabuka are Environment Minister Mosese Bulitavu, Health Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, Permanent Secretary to the

Prime Minister’s Office Dr Lesi Korovavala and Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga.

The UNGA80 general debate runs from September 23 to 29.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.