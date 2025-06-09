Fiji pushes for stronger regional biosecurity cooperation

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to regional plant health and biosecurity at the 11th Pacific Plant Protection Organisation Regional Technical Board Meeting in Nadi.

Opening the three-day event, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna emphasised that plant health is critical to Pacific food security, trade, livelihoods, and economic resilience.

He warns that Pacific Island nations face escalating threats from invasive pests, plant diseases, climate change, and increased cross-border movement.

Tunabuna says biosecurity is no longer just a technical issue but is directly linked to economic growth, environmental sustainability, trade competitiveness, and national security.

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Highlighting the severe impact of invasive ants, fruit flies, Fall Armyworm, and plant viruses on trade and agriculture, the Minister called for stronger national biosecurity systems and closer regional cooperation.

He adds that Fiji continues to invest in surveillance, emergency preparedness, diagnostics, border management, and market access pathways.

Tunabuna also acknowledged the vital support of regional partners and development agencies, including Australia, New Zealand, the FAO, and SPREP.

The meeting will review regional progress in plant protection, address emerging threats, and set priorities for future Pacific biosecurity cooperation.