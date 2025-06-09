Fiji Police officer wins top Pacific award

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

Police Constable Susana Ligaqaqa has brought pride to the country after winning the “Excellence in Law Enforcement in the Pacific Region Award” at the Australasian Council of Women and Policing Awards in Melbourne.

Based at the Nayavu Community Post, PC Ligaqaqa was recognised for her work in strengthening community policing and forming Crime Prevention Committees that empower women and improve safety.

She joined the Fiji Police Force as a Special Constable in 2005 and became a regular officer in 2020.

Constable Ligaqaqa dedicated the award to her colleagues, family, and community, urging women and young girls to “believe in themselves, carry their work with dignity, and trust in God.”

Five members of the Fiji Police Force were finalists at this year’s awards.

