Fiji Police, AFP hold talks to advance trust reforms

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says rebuilding trust and confidence is their priority, emphasizing that this must start by “getting their house in order.”

Tudravu stressed that the recommendations in the Uplift draft document have laid the foundation for winning back public support.

He was in Brisbane, Australia, last week holding consultation meetings with the Australian Federal Police to help implement the Fiji Police Uplift Program.

The Commissioner stated there’s “no turning back now,” given the AFP’s full support.

The Uplift Program aims to provide practical guidance for implementing recommendations from internal and external consultations, with the overarching goal of restoring trust and confidence in the Fiji Police Force and achieving excellence in law enforcement.

Under key pillars including Strategy, Planning Governance, Leadership, Integrity and Ethics, Operational Capabilities, Enabling capabilities, and Human Resources, recommendations focus on driving reform, change management, and enhanced governance.

Appointed pillar heads will engage with their AFP counterparts to advance these recommendations promptly.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Pacific Command Nigel Ryan assured Tudravu and his delegation of the AFP’s full support through police-to-police cooperation, addressing specific operational and administrative matters to help rebuild trust.

