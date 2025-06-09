Fiji partners with Japan on disaster alert

A new disaster safety project is underway in Fiji, aimed at helping communities better prepare for natural hazards.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is working with the Japanese government to build a framework that will help villages stay alert during disasters.

Commissioner for NDMRO Central Division, Josefa Navuku, says Japan’s experience with various disasters makes it a valuable partner.

He says Fiji can learn from Japan’s systems to improve its own disaster response.

As part of the project, NDRMO is partnering with JICA to install a siren warning system in low-lying areas.

The system will alert communities when water levels rise to dangerous levels.

Director Napolioni Boseiwaqa says the focus will be on red zone areas, places most at risk from cyclones and flooding.

Boseiwaqa says the goal is to save lives and reduce economic losses.

He explains that by preventing damage to homes and businesses, communities can also reduce the number of lives lost.

