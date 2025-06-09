Fiji partners with Aitken Spence for agriculture transformation

[file photo]

The government has announced a partnership with Sri Lankan agribusiness Aitken Spence to transform the agriculture sector.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel highlights that the two major projects, a palm oil development in Vanua Levu and a pilot horticulture scheme in Nadi.

“This depth of experience and integrated approach to agribusiness is precisely what Fiji needs as we modernize and diversify our agricultural sector. It is the kind of partnership that brings not just capital, but capacity, not just investment, but insight.”

Article continues after advertisement

Immanuel says the palm oil project aims to raise farmers’ annual income from $2,500 to $13,500 and generate up to 250 million dollars in export revenue.

It follows a nucleus-plasma model, ensuring landowners retain ownership and share in profits.

He says, the horticulture pilot will introduce high-value crops like papaya, pineapple, berries, and coffee, positioning Fiji as a hub for premium tropical produce.

The partnership emphasizes sustainability, job creation, and rural development, with plans to use only idle land and integrate renewable energy.

Emmanuel called the initiative a defining moment for Fiji’s economy, signaling a future of inclusive growth and agricultural innovation.

This was supported by member of opposition, Alvick Maharaj, saying that this is a good way to modernize our export product and change traditional commodities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.