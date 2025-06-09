Fiji-NZ trade tension grows over rejected exports

Fiji needs to meet New Zealand’s strict biosecurity rules if it wants to grow its agricultural exports.

This was the focus of the first Central Division Agriculture Trade Forum, held today to help farmers and exporters understand what is needed to trade with New Zealand.

Assistant Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna said Fiji must align with New Zealand’s import standards, especially for high-risk crops that could bring in new diseases.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re fortunate to have support from the New Zealand government and key ministries working collaboratively to open new pathways for trade.This is a vital step in identifying high-value crops that New Zealand doesn’t produce and preparing our farmers to meet international expectations.”

Tunabuna said New Zealand and key ministries are working together to open trade pathways and help local farmers grow crops that New Zealand doesn’t produce.

Farmers, exporters, and rural institutions joined the forum to learn more about high-value crops like taro, cassava, kava, turmeric, beans, and citrus, as well as processed goods like cocoa.

The forum aimed to give farmers the tools and knowledge to meet market demands and take part in global trade.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.