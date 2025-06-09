Fiji nears universal access to clean water

Fiji has made major strides in expanding access to clean drinking water and sanitation nationwide.

UNICEF Pacific’s Chief of WASH, Kencho Namgyal, says Fiji is now close to achieving universal coverage for basic water and sanitation services.

However, he notes that significant challenges remain in providing safely managed drinking water -water that is safe, reliable, and accessible at all times, including during emergencies.

Some rural and maritime communities still lack treated water systems, face shortages during dry seasons, and have ageing or poorly functioning sanitation that risks contaminating groundwater.

“Some communities do not have treated water systems. And then some of the sanitation systems in rural areas maybe the septic tank is not properly functioning and it continues to contaminate the groundwater source.”

Namgyal says UNICEF is working closely with the Department of Water and Sewerage to map out how Fiji can deliver safe drinking water and sanitation to every household within the next five years.

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says the Fiji Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan marks a major milestone, offering a detailed roadmap for improving services in rural areas.

“A roadmap moving forward with clear timelines, and also what needs to be achieved—from the legislative regulatory framework right up to assessment of rural water supply needs and the specific areas.”

UNICEF is also supporting the government in strengthening legislation and institutions to ensure all children and families have access to safely managed water and sanitation that meet national standards.

