Fiji Muslim League pulls Halal certification from McDonald’s

The Fiji Muslim League has withdrawn its Halal certification for McDonald’s Fiji.

They have cited concerns over the mechanical slaughter method used in New Zealand, where most of its meat is sourced.

Fiji Muslim League President Baseer Ahmed clarified that the decision is not directed at McDonald’s Fiji but stems solely from the slaughter process in New Zealand.

McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director Mark MacElrath responded that the company’s meat products are certified Halal by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand.

He states that the dispute is between the Fiji Muslim League and the New Zealand certifying authority.

Ahmed urges consumers to stay informed about certification standards, while MacElrath reassures the public that McDonald’s continues to follow internationally recognized Halal practices.

