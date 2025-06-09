Fiji leads fight against pollution and climate damage

file Photo

Pacific Island countries face an urgent threat of environmental collapse if decisive action is not taken now.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Sivendra Michael reiterated this call and also described the Jaipur Declaration on 3R and the Cleaner Pacific 2035 strategy bold but necessary steps to overhaul waste and resource management across the region.

Michael warns that one-size-fits-all solutions will fail the diverse needs of Pacific communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that effective measures must be locally driven, practical, and rooted in community involvement.

Without unity and strong action, Michael said pollution and climate damage would only worsen.

He points to Fiji’s leadership role, saying the country is pushing beyond global agreements to protect vital coastal and marine ecosystems.

Michael states these ecosystems underpin food security, the economy and tourism.

This moment, he said was critical for the Pacific to secure its future and hold polluters accountable.

He delivered these remarks during his address at the SIDS Capacity-Building Training Programme focused on implementing the Jaipur Declaration on 3R and the Circular Economy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.